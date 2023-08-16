Employees awarded for best performance during Muharram

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration Tank on Wednesday awarded appreciation certificates to various employees and officers who showed excellent performance while discharging their respective duties during Muharram.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the DC office Tank where Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoib and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Tanvir Khan gave commendation certificates to those officials in a bid to further boost their morale.

According to district administration, these employees effectively contributed their services and put in strenuous efforts to enable the district administration to establish an atmosphere of peace during Muharram by ensuring provision of necessary services to people in a smooth manner.

It said that they showed best performance in Muharram security plan, ensuring uninterrupted power supply, restoration of water supply, maintaining cleanliness, provision of healthcare facilities besides so many other contributions, which helped facilitate residents and maintain peace during Muharramul Haram.