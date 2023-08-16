Open Menu

Employees Awarded For Best Performance During Muharram

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Employees awarded for best performance during Muharram

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration Tank on Wednesday awarded appreciation certificates to various employees and officers who showed excellent performance while discharging their respective duties during Muharram.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the DC office Tank where Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoib and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Tanvir Khan gave commendation certificates to those officials in a bid to further boost their morale.

According to district administration, these employees effectively contributed their services and put in strenuous efforts to enable the district administration to establish an atmosphere of peace during Muharram by ensuring provision of necessary services to people in a smooth manner.

It said that they showed best performance in Muharram security plan, ensuring uninterrupted power supply, restoration of water supply, maintaining cleanliness, provision of healthcare facilities besides so many other contributions, which helped facilitate residents and maintain peace during Muharramul Haram.

Related Topics

Water Tank Best Muharram

Recent Stories

27 private companies, national entities, sponsor 1 ..

27 private companies, national entities, sponsor 1st edition of Emirates Labour ..

43 minutes ago
 UAE continues to provide humanitarian relief to Su ..

UAE continues to provide humanitarian relief to Sudanese refugees and local comm ..

43 minutes ago
 ‘DYOD: Donate Your Own Device’ campaign launch ..

‘DYOD: Donate Your Own Device’ campaign launched to collect 10,000 devices f ..

58 minutes ago
 PCB announces first-ever domestic contracts for wo ..

PCB announces first-ever domestic contracts for women cricketers

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce discusses future of priv ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce discusses future of private notary office services

1 hour ago
 Iran jails Director Roustaee over Cannes film scre ..

Iran jails Director Roustaee over Cannes film screening

1 hour ago
Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Agha Shakeel Durrani cal ..

Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Agha Shakeel Durrani call on Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

2 hours ago
 Air Link to assemble Xiaomi TVs locally, expands o ..

Air Link to assemble Xiaomi TVs locally, expands operations

2 hours ago
 US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutua ..

US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutual interest

4 hours ago
 Rana Sana, Raja Riaz eye elections next year in Fe ..

Rana Sana, Raja Riaz eye elections next year in Feb

4 hours ago
 Lahore’s Cycling Enthusiasts Participate in the ..

4 hours ago
 Emirates cabin crew numbers cross 20,000 and count ..

Emirates cabin crew numbers cross 20,000 and counting

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan