Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Employees demand reversal of planned merger of educational boards

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) on Monday strongly protested against the planned merger of educational boards of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While expressing solidarity with the employees of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education DIKhan, APCA organized the protest which was largely attended by the representatives of different employees' unions, trade unions, social and religious organizations and members of civil society.

The protesters carried banners, placards, black flags to mourn what they described unjust act on the part of provincial government regarding notifications on the merger of all the educational boards into a single board.

The representatives of different unions including APCA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Boards' Employees' Coordination Council, Colleges' Association, Private Education Network (PAN) JUI-F and Awami National Party (ANP) spoke on the occasion. They along with workers rallied against the proposed decision of the provincial government and termed it absolutely unacceptable.

The speakers including Haji Fida Hussain Baloch District President of APCA Dera, Furqan Baloch, Chohdri Ashfaq, Haneef Shah, Iftikhar Barakzai in their speeches termed the proposed merger of the board as illogical. The decision would add to the miseries of the students, parents and even to the educational institutions if not reversed.

The speakers deplored that instead of enhancing facility-mechanism, the incumbent provincial government was bent upon destroying the existing education procedures. They added that the decision would create problems for students and educational institutions of the region.

The board union's representatives vowed that the Intermediate Examination 2022 results would not be declared until their demands were met. They reiterated to oppose the decision of merger of the boards into Peshawar Board at every platform.

The protesters later dispersed peacefully.

More Stories From Pakistan

