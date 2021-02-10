Employees demanding salary raise stage protest

Dozens of Federal Government employees Wednesday staged a protest in the Federal Capital demanding raise in their salaries

The protesters moved on the main Blue Area road disrupting flow of traffic and choking a couple of intersections.

The police had to disperse the protesters when they tried to move towards the Parliament House in Red Zone.

According to the police, around a dozen protesting employees were taken into custody under Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO).

Earlier, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed addressed a joint press conference along with Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affair Ali Muhammad Khan and said the government after negotiations with the protesting employees was ready to notify an increase in the wages of grade 1-16 employees.

Sheikh Rasheed said political parties were instigating the protestors for their personal gains.

Negotiations with the employees were underway.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Islamabad Police Qazi Jameel said the entire security arrangements were being monitored through safe city cameras.

He vowed that no one would be allowed to cause damage to private and public property, warning that stern action would be taken against those violating the law and causing inconvenience to the people.

He said necessary measures were being taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic on all the roads of twin cities.

According to the Islamabad Traffic Police, diversions had been placed for both sides of traffic coming from Chungi-No 26 to Islamabad Chowk, diverting them to Peshawar Road.

Similarly, diversions had been placed on Jinnah Aenue from Express Chowk to D-Chowk for both sides of traffic, diverting the traffic to Ayub Chowk and Margallah Road.