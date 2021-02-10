UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Employees Demanding Salary Raise Stage Protest

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 10:05 PM

Employees demanding salary raise stage protest

Dozens of Federal Government employees Wednesday staged a protest in the Federal Capital demanding raise in their salaries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Dozens of Federal Government employees Wednesday staged a protest in the Federal Capital demanding raise in their salaries.

The protesters moved on the main Blue Area road disrupting flow of traffic and choking a couple of intersections.

The police had to disperse the protesters when they tried to move towards the Parliament House in Red Zone.

According to the police, around a dozen protesting employees were taken into custody under Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO).

Earlier, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed addressed a joint press conference along with Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affair Ali Muhammad Khan and said the government after negotiations with the protesting employees was ready to notify an increase in the wages of grade 1-16 employees.

Sheikh Rasheed said political parties were instigating the protestors for their personal gains.

Negotiations with the employees were underway.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Islamabad Police Qazi Jameel said the entire security arrangements were being monitored through safe city cameras.

He vowed that no one would be allowed to cause damage to private and public property, warning that stern action would be taken against those violating the law and causing inconvenience to the people.

He said necessary measures were being taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic on all the roads of twin cities.

According to the Islamabad Traffic Police, diversions had been placed for both sides of traffic coming from Chungi-No 26 to Islamabad Chowk, diverting them to Peshawar Road.

Similarly, diversions had been placed on Jinnah Aenue from Express Chowk to D-Chowk for both sides of traffic, diverting the traffic to Ayub Chowk and Margallah Road.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Protest Pervez Khattak Police Parliament Red Zone Road Traffic All From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid and Mohamed bin Zayed preside ..

9 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed renames Emirates Diplomatic Acad ..

9 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns, denounces Houthi attack on ..

9 minutes ago

IS May Be Able to Orchestrate Attacks Across Globe ..

4 minutes ago

Nighat to keep Peshawar dry port functional

4 minutes ago

Shell-shocked Bangladesh look to level West Indies ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.