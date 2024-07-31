Employees' dress code now mandatory at LESCO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has made the dress code mandatory for the employees to highlight the positive image of the organisation and to improve the professional environment.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Wednesday that the company's Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider has issued instructions that special attention should be paid to the dress code to highlight the identity of the organization and improve the professional environment. All officers and staff must wear a tie with pants shirt while waistcoat with shalwar kameez, all technical staff, drivers and deputy messengers must wear their respective uniform. The CEO also instructed all the officers to follow the dress code and to encourage their respective staff to follow the dress code strictly.