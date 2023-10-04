Employees of agri university peshawar waiting for salaries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Agriculture University Peshawar Agriculture University Teachers Association Employees of Agriculture University Peshawar are still without salary, said Dr. Bashir Ahmed, President of the Agriculture University Teachers Association, while talking to mediamen here on Wednesday.

Dr. Bashir Ahmed demanded from the university administration why the salaries of the university employees have not been paid till now. He said that in this era of inflation, it is very difficult for any government employee to live without a salary.

He stressed that if the salary is not paid on time, all the teachers will protest and boycott all the classes.

President Dr. Bashir Ahmed urged the government to take steps to get the Agricultural University out of the financial crisis so that the salaried class can pay for all their living needs in peace.

He added that last year’s 15% salary increase, 30% and 35% salary increase for this year, and 17.5% increase in pension have not been implemented yet.

He strongly appealed to the higher authorities to remove obstacles in the salaries of university employees and ensure timely payment of full salary so that the concerns of university employees can be resolved in time.

