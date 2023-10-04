Open Menu

Employees Of Agri University Peshawar Waiting For Salaries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2023 | 10:12 PM

Employees of agri university peshawar waiting for salaries

Agriculture University Peshawar Agriculture University Teachers Association Employees of Agriculture University Peshawar are still without salary, said Dr. Bashir Ahmed, President of the Agriculture University Teachers Association, while talking to mediamen here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Agriculture University Peshawar Agriculture University Teachers Association Employees of Agriculture University Peshawar are still without salary, said Dr. Bashir Ahmed, President of the Agriculture University Teachers Association, while talking to mediamen here on Wednesday.

Dr. Bashir Ahmed demanded from the university administration why the salaries of the university employees have not been paid till now. He said that in this era of inflation, it is very difficult for any government employee to live without a salary.

He stressed that if the salary is not paid on time, all the teachers will protest and boycott all the classes.

President Dr. Bashir Ahmed urged the government to take steps to get the Agricultural University out of the financial crisis so that the salaried class can pay for all their living needs in peace.

He added that last year’s 15% salary increase, 30% and 35% salary increase for this year, and 17.5% increase in pension have not been implemented yet.

He strongly appealed to the higher authorities to remove obstacles in the salaries of university employees and ensure timely payment of full salary so that the concerns of university employees can be resolved in time.

APP/ijz/2025

Related Topics

Peshawar Protest Agriculture All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Free medical camp organized in Police Lines

Free medical camp organized in Police Lines

7 minutes ago
 28th death anniversary of famous singer Masood Ra ..

28th death anniversary of famous singer Masood Rana observed

9 minutes ago
 Minister reviews Mineral dept's online cadastre po ..

Minister reviews Mineral dept's online cadastre portal

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker minister underscore need to explore pote ..

Caretaker minister underscore need to explore potential of Kumrat valley

9 minutes ago
 IGP starts new series 'Police Station Diaries'

IGP starts new series 'Police Station Diaries'

9 minutes ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi Conference held in Kohat

Seerat-un-Nabi Conference held in Kohat

9 minutes ago
Body of missing youth found

Body of missing youth found

4 minutes ago
 Car lifter shot dead during robbery in Wah

Car lifter shot dead during robbery in Wah

4 minutes ago
 Three failed doping tests hit Asian Games in 24 ho ..

Three failed doping tests hit Asian Games in 24 hours

4 minutes ago
 Karachi included in 'Road to Makkah' project to ex ..

Karachi included in 'Road to Makkah' project to expedite pilgrims' journey

4 minutes ago
 ECP to announce schedule of general elections with ..

ECP to announce schedule of general elections without further delay

4 minutes ago
 B.Ed, BBA, & CS tests to hold on Friday in Sub-Cam ..

B.Ed, BBA, & CS tests to hold on Friday in Sub-Campus Mastung

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan