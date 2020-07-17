UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Employees Of Agriculture University Holds Rally To Press Demands

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:16 AM

Employees of Agriculture university holds rally to press demands

Class III and IV employees of Agriculture University Peshawar Thursday took out a protest rally to press demands about their up-gradation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Class III and IV employees of Agriculture University Peshawar Thursday took out a protest rally to press demands about their up-gradation.

Holding placards and banners protestor marched towards Vice Chancellor Secretariat and chanted slogans.

Addressing the protest, President of Class III Association, Iftikhar Ahmad said that all the varsities, syndicates and courts have ordered up-gradation of employees but nothing on part of varsity administration has been done so far.

He said that more than 1000 employees are awaiting their up-gradation. He demanded of concerned authorities to take steps for up-gradation of Class III workers and probe the irregularities in selection board and syndicate.

Related Topics

Peshawar Protest Agriculture All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

3 minutes ago

Team of Khalifa University and international resea ..

4 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2020-2021 calendar of e ..

34 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to e ..

49 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

1 hour ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.