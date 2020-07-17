Employees of Agriculture university holds rally to press demands

Class III and IV employees of Agriculture University Peshawar Thursday took out a protest rally to press demands about their up-gradation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Class III and IV employees of Agriculture University Peshawar Thursday took out a protest rally to press demands about their up-gradation.

Holding placards and banners protestor marched towards Vice Chancellor Secretariat and chanted slogans.

Addressing the protest, President of Class III Association, Iftikhar Ahmad said that all the varsities, syndicates and courts have ordered up-gradation of employees but nothing on part of varsity administration has been done so far.

He said that more than 1000 employees are awaiting their up-gradation. He demanded of concerned authorities to take steps for up-gradation of Class III workers and probe the irregularities in selection board and syndicate.