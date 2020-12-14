UrduPoint.com
Employees Of Christian Community To Get Advance Salaries

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 04:52 PM

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Monday has allowed the payment of one basic salary in advance to all regular and contractual employees of Christian Community on account of Christma

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Monday has allowed the payment of one basic salary in advance to all regular and contractual employees of Christian Community on account of Christmas.

The Registrar SALU Mureed Abbas informed that one month advance basic salary will be paid to employees of the Christian community by December 18.

The advance payment will be recovered in four equal monthly installments from the salaries of these employees.

Meanwhile, Christian employees of Mahar Medical College Hospital Sukkur will also get their salaries for the current month before December 20 so they could celebrate Christmas.

Medical Superintendent Mahar Medical College Hospital Sukkur, Dr Tasleem Khamisani said that the administration had also been directed to arrange a function in connection with Christmas wherein Xmas cake will also be cut to share the celebrations of Christian community.

