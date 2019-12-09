UrduPoint.com
Employees Of Constitutional Bodies To Be Accommodated In Park Road Scheme: National Assembly Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 09:46 PM

Secretary for Housing, Tashfeen Safdar informed the National Assembly Monday that employees of constitutional bodies registered under second drive of membership of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) would be accommodated in Park Road scheme, Islamabad as per approved criteria and age and seniority basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Housing, Tashfeen Safdar informed the National Assembly Monday that employees of constitutional bodies registered under second drive of membership of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) would be accommodated in Park Road scheme, Islamabad as per approved criteria and age and seniority basis.

Speaking in the National Assembly, she said there was no specific membership for Park Road Housing Scheme.

The serving officers of BS-20 of the National Assembly and Senate Secretariats who initially applied for category-II plot under membership drive of phase-II and subsequently those who applied for upgradation of their category for allotment of plots from category II to category I were included in the list.

The list has been updated and available on website of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA).

However, the inter-seniority of applicants who applied for upgradation of their category will be fixed as per approved criteria/policy according to which such members will be placed at bottom of members already registered in that category, irrespective of the date of their original membership till closure of upgradation which was still continuing.

