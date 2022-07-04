Employees of district East got advance salary

The administration of district East has paid the salary of the employees of the district East ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The administration of district East has paid the salary of the employees of the district East ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

The payment of advance salary is ensured due to efforts and personal interest of Administrator district East Rehmatullah Sheikh, Municipal Commissioner Fahim Khan and Chief Accounts Officer Naveed Khan, said in a statement on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rehmatullah Sheikh said that timely payment of pension and dues to retired employees as well as reimbursement of medical bills are also being ensured.