Employees Of FUUAST Islamabad Campus To Get Salaries In Next Month : A. Q. Khalil

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Caretaker of the office of Vice Chancellor and Deputy Chair Senate of Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) A.Q. Khalil held a successful dialogue with a delegation of the officials of FAAAST's Islamabad Campus here on Friday.

The dialogue was held to resolve the situation arising out of the non-payment of salaries to the employees of the Islamabad Campus in which it was decided that the salaries would be paid next week, said a statement issue here.

The deputy chair said budget revenue was affected due to COVID-19.

Employees of Karachi and Islamabad campuses were facing the same situation and salaries to Karachi campus was not released by withholding salaries of Islamabad campus, he said He added that this misunderstanding was being created by few persons having nefarious designs.

He said all employees were equal and they would provide all possible help for their legitimate rights.

The delegation included Campus In-charge, Islamabad Dr. Amir Nadeem and Accounts Officer, Islamabad, Hamad Kayani.

