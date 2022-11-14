UrduPoint.com

Employees Of KP Education Monitoring Authority Hold Protest For Fulfillment Of Demands

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Employees of KP Education Monitoring Authority hold protest for fulfillment of demands

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The employees of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education Monitoring Authority on Monday held a peaceful protest in front of Dera Press Club, urging the government to take measures for meeting their demands.

The participants were holding placards and chanting slogans in favour of their demands while wearing black bands around their arms.

They demanded promotions based on five years of service, change of nomenclature , proper service structure and payment of unpaid financial rights.

The speakers said all the additional responsibilities were boycotted and despite the passage of one and a half months, they were forced to go on strike due to the lack of interest on the part of authorities concerned.

They said from November 1, 2022, all the employees of the authority, including male female monitors and office staff, went to their district offices daily to register their protest, tied black bands on their arms and raised their voices for their rights.

But, authorities and officers turned deaf ears and withheld their salaries and issued show cause notices to the employees instead.

They said the protest would continue until the time frame was given for meeting their demands and a written summary was sent.

After November 15, the employees would proceed to Peshawar for protest if the government fails to meet their demands.

They said a committee which also includes representatives of the authority should be constituted for approval of further rights of employees.

