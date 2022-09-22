UrduPoint.com

Employees Of KPEF Demands Provision Of Salaries, Announces Protest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Employees of KPEF demands provision of salaries, announces protest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education Foundation (KPEF) Languages Centers have announced sit-in protest in front of Chief Minister House due to non-payment of last two months salaries.

Talking to media, they said that employees appointed in the KPEF Foundation Language Centers of Peshawar and Swat are facing financial crises for not getting their salaries for the last two months.

They said that their salaries were not released and on the contrary employees working in higher grades are given salaries.

Employees also appealed Chief Minster, Mahmood Khan, Vice Chairman KPEF and Provincial Minister for Higher Education to consider their demands and provide them relief in these days of inflation. They also threatened protest if their demands were not met and their issues were not resolved.

