Employees of public health department protest over non payment of salaries

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The Employees of Public Health Department held a protest here on Tuesday against non payment of their salaries for the past three months.

According to report employees of public health department including Abdul Ghani Otho, Altaf Memon, Jani Samejo and others have said that they have not been paid their salaries for past three months and due to non payment of salaries our families were facing hardships.

They appealed Chief Minister Sindh, Session Judge Mithi, Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar to ensure release of 3 months salaries to employees.