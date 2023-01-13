UrduPoint.com

Employees Of TMA Charsadda Still Await Salaries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The salaries of municipal employees of Tehsil Municipal Administration Charsadda have not been released till Friday, the last day of the weekend, and the employees staged a protest in front of Charsadda Press Club under the chairmanship of TMA Charsadda President Rashid Khan and General Secretary Afsar Ali.

Central and Provincial President of All Pakistan Local Government Workers Federation and Chairman of United Municipal Workers Union, Malik Muhammad Naveed Awan, Sawar Khan Takbhai, Raziq Khan Mingora Swat, Zaheer Sheikh Abbottabad, Muhammad Ishtiaq Mansehra Rasheed Khan Charsadda, Waqar Shah, and Khawaja Aftab Elahi expressed their views and demanded that the mistreatment of municipal employees should be stopped.

The local leaders said that the cleanliness of the city and the municipal services are deteriorating. The employees of TMEs Karak Lakky Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Miranshah, Sarai Norang and FATA merged TMEs have been deprived of salaries and pension, death grants, pension commutation for the past several months.

Malik Naveed Awan said that despite the timely announcement of salaries in the press conference of Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra, salaries were not given to the employees.

