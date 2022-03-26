UrduPoint.com

Employees Of Wildlife Bajaur Get Lifesaving Skills

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Rescue1122 Bajaur on Saturday organized a daylong session of practical exercises for the staff of Wildlife Department to enable them to tackle fire eruption and emergency situations

Training Wing of Rescue 1122 taught modern techniques of basic life support to the participants and performed exercises at Civil Colony, Khar.

The Wildlife staff is taking active part in the exercises as an effective effort to increase their capabilities and professional skills.

Division Forest Officer, Bajaur Mohibullah Dawar, while appreciating the efforts of Rescue1122 for providing professional trainings to Wildlife staff, said that the employees who were performing duties in dangerous areas would be largely benefited by these practical lessons of life saving skills.

The exercises were held on the directives of Director General Rescue1122, Dr Khatir Ahmed for imparting field staff of public departments so that they could able to handle crisis in any situation.

