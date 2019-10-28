Employees Old-age Benefits Institution (EOBI) leases out OEC tower to private company for early completion

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The Employees Old-age Benefits Institution (EOBI) has leased out ten-story business facility, the Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) Tower to Infinitum Innovations Company for its early completion.

In a bid to make the tower operational in a year time, a twenty year tenancy agreement has been signed between the Infinitum and the Pakistan Real Estate Investment Management Company (PRIMACO), a subsidiary department of EOBI, an official source in the OEC told APP on Monday.

Under the agreement, he said the tower, covering 100,000 square feet, had been leased out to the tenant at the rate of Rs 110 per square feet for the next twenty years.

The EOBI was expected to earn Rs 132 million per year which would be shared between the EOBI and the OEC s per a formula based on 70 and 30 shares, respectively, he added.

The official said the project, aimed at strengthening the OEC finances, was initiated in 2010 and a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the EOBI and the OEC for constructing the skyscraper in three year period.

However, the EOBI only erected a grey structure of the OEC tower which caused substantial loss to the national exchequer, he added.

Sharing the details of project, he said it was shelved in an unannounced manner in 2013 after a corruption scandal appeared during its execution period.

He said a plot measuring 4,000 square yards was allotted in Mauve Area of G-9/4�Islamabad by Capital Development Authority (CDA) in 1982 for the purpose.

