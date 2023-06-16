Employees' pharmacy set up at OPD Allied Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :A state-of-the-art Employees' Pharmacy was established at Out-door Patients Department (OPD) of Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) Dr Amir Shaukat inaugurated the pharmacy and said that employees of the hospital and their family members could get medicines, prescribed by the hospital doctors from the pharmacy without standing in long queues.

He said that separate pharmacy was a long standing demand of the hospital employees which was fulfilled amicably.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Allied Hospital Dr Faheem Yousuf, Deputy MS Dr Ammad Ayub, and others were also present.

Meanwhile, employees of other government departments also appealed to the Vice Chancellor FMU and MS Allied Hospital to extend service of Employee's Pharmacy for providing free medicines to all government employees so that they could also take benefit from this facility.