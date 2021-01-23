Employees' problems being resolved on priority basis: FESCO Chief

A comprehensive strategy has been evolved to resolve genuine problems of FESCO employees so that they could perform their official duties with more diligently and dedicately

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :A comprehensive strategy has been evolved to resolve genuine problems of FESCO employees so that they could perform their official duties with more diligently and dedicately.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Arshad Muneer while inaugurating ATM machine at FESCO headquarters here Saturday.

He said that FESCO employees had to go far away from FESCO headquarters for drawing their salaries. Now, they can easily draw their salary from ATM machine which would remain operational round the clock, he added.

The employees residing in FESCO Colony or working at FESCO headquarter can also pay theirutility bills easily without wasting their precious times, he added.

Chief Financial Officer FESCO Mina Ansaar Mehmood, GM (MCB) Faisalabad Ghazanfar Ali, GM (Operation) Ehsaan Elahi, GM (Technical) Khalid Javaid, Chief Commercial Officer Allay Yar, Chief Engineer (P&D) Mazhar Naveed, Chief Engineer (Development) Shahid Haidar, Chief Engineer (T&G) Bashir Ahmad, DG (HR & Admin) Bahr-e-Karam, Director Accounts Mian Nazeer Ahmad, Director Finance Muhammad Atif, Deputy Director Security Major (Retired) Muzaffar Malik, Deputy Director Banking Ateequr Rehman, Assistant Director Banking Dawood Sultan, Manager MCB Abdullah Pur Branch Akmal Rafique and others were also present on the occasion.