Employees Regularization Bill, 2019 Published As Act

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 07:34 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Employees of Transport and Mass Transit Department, (Regularization of Services) Bill, 2019 having been passed by the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and assented too by the Governor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been published as an Act of the Provincial Legislature of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a notification issued here by the Secretary, KP Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday

