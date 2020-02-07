Employees selected for Hajj 2020

Hajj balloting was held on Friday to select names of employees of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting from grade 7 to 16 and 17 as Khuddam (assistants) for Hajj 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Hajj balloting was held on Friday to select Names of employees of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting from grade 7 to 16 and 17 as Khuddam (assistants) for Hajj 2020.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was present at the time of balloting.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shameem Naqvi, PM's Focal Person for Shelter Homes Naseemur Rehman, and Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Durrani were also present on the occasion.

Two officers of grade 17 and two from lower grades were selected for Hajj.