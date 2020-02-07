UrduPoint.com
Employees Selected For Hajj 2020

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Hajj balloting was held on Friday to select Names of employees of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting from grade 7 to 16 and 17 as Khuddam (assistants) for Hajj 2020.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was present at the time of balloting.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shameem Naqvi, PM's Focal Person for Shelter Homes Naseemur Rehman, and Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Durrani were also present on the occasion.

Two officers of grade 17 and two from lower grades were selected for Hajj.

