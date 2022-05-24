UrduPoint.com

Employers' Delegation From Pakistan To Attend ILC In Geneva

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2022 | 04:40 PM

For the first time in history, a three-member employers' delegation from Pakistan has been nominated by the government to attend the 11th session of 'Internal Labour Conference' that will be held in Geneva from May 27 to 11 June 2022

The delegation, led by President of Employers' Federation of Pakistan Ismail Suttar, will leave for Geneva on 26th May, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The delegation will attend the conference which has on its agenda, among others, decision on important issues such as inclusion of OSH as FPRW, decent work and the social and solidarity economy, recruitment of migrant workers, post COVID-19 economic revival and socioeconomic transformation of LDCs.

The delegation will also attend the ILO experts' committee meeting for hearing long pending complaints.

