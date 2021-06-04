Employers urged to get benefit from PESSI amnesty scheme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The amnesty scheme announced by the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) would benefit industrial and commercial employers by paying only the principal amount by the end of current month.

A high level social security delegation headed by Mian Nadeem Akbar,Director Faisalabad desk at PESSI office Lahore visited the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and had detailed deliberation with President FCCI,Engineer Hafiz Ehtasham Javed on the issues relating to the PESSI.

President FCCI appreciated the efforts of the incumbent government to facilitate the industrial sector and said that on the demand of FCCI, the PESSI announced this amnesty scheme. "It will pass over a huge financial benefit of Rs. 5.5 billion to the employers in the form of writing off fine on the non-payment of contribution dues by the industrialists', he added.

he said that industrialists were the most responsible segment of the society. "Most of them are regularly paying contributions for the welfare of their workers but corona and other unforeseen able hurdles forced them not to pay their dues in time which continued to multiply with every passing day".He urged members to get benefit of this amnesty scheme at the earliest.

President FCCI nominated Senior Vice President Chaudhry Talat Mahmood as convener of a special committee which will work round the clock and convince FCCI members to avail the scheme by paying the principal amount on priority.

President requested the officials of the PESSI to provide them a list of defaulters enabling this committee to personally contact them and convince them to pay their dues before June 30th and get rid of heavy and accumulated fines once for all.

He also directed the FCCI staff to circulate the letter received from PESSI so that they could fully understand the benefits of this amnesty scheme. He said that the reminders from FCCI would also be issued to its members in this regard.

He said that the members who failed to avail from this amnesty scheme would lose their high moral ground and the government would be justified to recover the principal amount along with hefty fines etc. whatsoever.

Chaudhry Talat Mahmood assured full cooperation to the PESSI officials and said that he will remain in touch with them so that maximum industrialists could get benefits of the amnesty scheme.

The meeting was also attended by Director North Muhammad Hassan, Director Azhar Hussain Minhas, Deputy Director North Muhammad Zubair, Deputy Director Hamza Tariq Anwar and Deputy Director Ehsan-ul-Haq.