Open Menu

Employers Warned Of Action Over Underpayment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Employers warned of action over underpayment

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Director, Labour Welfare Department, Bahawalpur division, Malik Farooq, has warned employers of stern action if they did not pay due wages to their employees and labourers.

In an official press release issued here, he said that a high-level meeting headed by Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Faisal Ayub Khokhar and attended by Director General Labour Welfare Department Punjab, Syeda Kalsoom, and other senior officials had decided to take stern legal action against employers if they did not pay wages of Rs 37,000 per month to their employees.

“Legally, employers are bound to pay a minimum salary at Rs 37,000 to their employees,” he said.

He said that the Labour Welfare Department had constituted teams to check and monitor whether legislation regarding payment of minimum wages at Rs 37,000 was implemented in letter and spirit or not. He said that the department had established free helpline 1314 for submission of complaints. “If any employee or labourer is not being paid minimum monthly wages at Rs 37,000, they can submit their complaint at helpline 1314,” he said.

Related Topics

Punjab Bahawalpur Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..

56 minutes ago
 OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agric ..

OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..

1 hour ago
 UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable ..

UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth

1 hour ago
 Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for ..

Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram

1 hour ago
 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan ann ..

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action ..

PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft

2 hours ago
AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of stude ..

AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students

2 hours ago
 Public finance of GCC countries witnessed signific ..

Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..

4 hours ago
 Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weat ..

Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather, lack of shelter: UNRWA Co ..

5 hours ago
 Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at s ..

Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at sea while trying to reach Spain ..

6 hours ago
 8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico ..

8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast

6 hours ago
 BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US

BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan