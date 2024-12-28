Employers warned of action over underpayment

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Director, Labour Welfare Department, Bahawalpur division, Malik Farooq, has warned employers of stern action if they did not pay due wages to their employees and labourers.

In an official press release issued here, he said that a high-level meeting headed by Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Faisal Ayub Khokhar and attended by Director General Labour Welfare Department Punjab, Syeda Kalsoom, and other senior officials had decided to take stern legal action against employers if they did not pay wages of Rs 37,000 per month to their employees.

“Legally, employers are bound to pay a minimum salary at Rs 37,000 to their employees,” he said.

He said that the Labour Welfare Department had constituted teams to check and monitor whether legislation regarding payment of minimum wages at Rs 37,000 was implemented in letter and spirit or not. He said that the department had established free helpline 1314 for submission of complaints. “If any employee or labourer is not being paid minimum monthly wages at Rs 37,000, they can submit their complaint at helpline 1314,” he said.