Employment generation, skill development top priorities of govt : Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs (SAPM) Usman Dar Wednesday said that PTI government under dynamic leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan was taking historic initiatives to equip the youth with market driven education and skills under the Kamyab Jawan programme.

Talking to a private news channel, 'On World Youth Skills Day' Usman Dar emphasized that the Pakistan needs to emerge as the global capital of human resources, the way Germany and Japan set the examples and made progress for skill development for the world.

The skill development of the younger generation in all aspects including in the area of human capital is a top priority of the government, he said.

Usman dar said a constructive force for bright future of the country can be prepared by giving training to youth in different skills, adding, government has launched Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme which is going on successfully.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's government had launched the country's largest ever skill development programme, 'kamyab Jawan', aimed at emancipation of the youth through quality professional training.

"This is the most satisfactory and prominent aspect of this programme. It makes our Young people more productive and efficient part of the society," Usman added.

Talking about second phase of kamyab Jawan Program, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved launch of second phase of Kamyab Jawan program to provide more opportunities to the youth of the country. Markup for the second phase has also been reduced to 3% from 6%.

Talking about transparency in the loan programme, Usman Dar promised that under this programme, scrutiny of applications would only basis of transparency, merit and de-politicization, adding, skill Youth should have a better business plan in order to attain loans as the purpose of providing loans to youth is to make themempower.