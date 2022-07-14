UrduPoint.com

Employment Opportunities For Women Top Priority: Advisor CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 06:57 PM

Advisor to Chief Minister on Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Khaliq-ur-Rehman on Thursday said that providing employment opportunities to women and their welfare was the top priority of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government

He expressed these views while addressing inauguration ceremony of handicraft center organized by the Noor Foundation in Pabbi .

He said"Imparting technical training and handicraft skills to women are very important for their empowerment and welfare so that they can earned for their families.

Khaliq-ur-Rehman." He said"Job opportunities for women is one of the top priorities of the PTI provincial government and asked philanthropists and welfare organizations to support government efforts to provide better services to the society.

" He said that the provincial government was working on priority basis to make the welfare centers functional.

He further said Excise Department has taken steps to make drug addicts useful citizens and more than 1500 drug addicts have been shifted to rehabilitation centers in Peshawar city, adding more such rehabilitation facilities would be opened in other cities.

He lauded services and the role of philanthropists and charities organizations in the society.

