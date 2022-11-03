Employment opportunities right of every individual: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari

Chairperson of ZABtech Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, said on Thursday that that employment opportunities were the right of every human being, She expressed these views while addressing a function organized by SZABIST and ZABtech regarding completion of technical training (Home Loom), at Naudero House

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Chairperson of ZABtech Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, said on Thursday that that employment opportunities were the right of every human being, She expressed these views while addressing a function organized by SZABIST and ZABtech regarding completion of technical training (Home Loom), at Naudero House.

She held the training program as a weapon of economic freedom for women and this would help in burning the stoves of their houses.

She also stated that this would make women independent leading them to the the path of development.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari said that the purpose of establishing SZABIST foundation by her mother was to improve the future of the sons and daughters of the country.

She also said that, "I can proudly say that we have educated 60,000 youths(Boys and Girls) and put them on their feet. Inshallah, your destiny will change now." Speaking at the occasion, President PPP (Women Wing) and MPA Ms. Faryal Talpur said that Pakistan People's Party had always been conscious of women's rights and strived to empower them socially, economically and morally in every field.

She said that the youth and women of Sindh were rich in talent and the land of Sindh was providing them with great opportunities.

She also said that the Sindh government was trying to provide technical education opportunities to the people regarding the modern era.

Faryal Talpur said that with the support of organizations like SZABIST Foundation and ZABtech, they were conducting training programs to meet the talent needs and vowed to continue the technical program.

She appreciated the entire team of SZABIST Foundation and ZABtech for organizing such a commendable training program hoping this journey of development would continue forever.

On the occasion, the Director of SZABIST and ZABtech Ms. Waheeda Mahessar welcomed the guests in her address and said that SZABIST Foundation was collaborating with SZABIST in 05 projects in 04 districts of Sindh.

During the ceremony, MPA Faryal Talpur and Bibi Asifa Bhutto Zardari also distributed tablets among the women who completed the training.

President PPP Sindh President Senator Nisar Ahmed Kharo, District President Larkana MNA Khurshid Ahmed Junejo, MPA Suhail Anwar Sial, Hizbullah Bughio, Jameel Ahmed Soomro, General Secretary PPP Larkana District Ijaz Ahmed Laghari Laghari, Ghulam Mustafa Laghari, Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Laghari, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio, Khair Mohammad Sheikh, Anwar Luhar and others were present.