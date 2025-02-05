Employment Opportunities To Be Provided To Recovered Drug Addicts
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) In a significant step towards rehabilitation of drug addicts under Drug Free Peshawar campaign, authorities have decided to provide employment opportunities to individuals recovering from drug addiction.
According to a statement from the Peshawar Commissioner’s Office, the rehabilitation process for drug addicts undergoing treatment will be completed by March 7 under the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and the supervision of Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud.
A review meeting, chaired by Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud, was held to assess the progress of the initiative. The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, District Officer Social Welfare, and heads of all rehabilitation centers.
Officials briefed the commissioner on the current health status of recovering addicts and the facilities being provided to them. Commissioner Mehsud expressed satisfaction with the treatment and services.
To prevent relapses, the meeting decided to ensure dignified employment for recovered individuals. Three hundred skilled individuals will be supported in starting their own businesses, while others will be offered jobs in organizations such as WSSP (Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar), PDA (Peshawar Development Authority), and private sector companies.
To facilitate this, a meeting with traders, industrialists, and philanthropists will be held next week to discuss employment opportunities for recovered addicts.
