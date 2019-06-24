UrduPoint.com
Employment Rate Of All Aged Women In Punjab Comprises To 41.9 Percent

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 12:39 PM

Employment rate of all aged women in Punjab comprises to 41.9 percent

In collaboration with Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Punjab Commission on Status of Women here Monday conducted a survey which revealed that in Punjab the employment rate of all aged women comprised of 41.9 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :In collaboration with Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Punjab Commission on Status of Women here Monday conducted a survey which revealed that in Punjab the employment rate of all aged women comprised of 41.9 percent.

According to the survey employment rate of young women was 34.9 whereas the employment rate of adult women was 44.6 in all rural and urban of Punjab.

The employment rate for women aged 15-64 in rural areas were reported to be economically more active than the women in urban areas of the Punjab.

However ,73.1 percent of disabled women aged 15-64 years in the Punjab were economically active as compared to 90-.0 percent of women without disability, it said.

The survey depict a gap between urban and rural Punjab, as 48.4 percent of women aged 15-64 years in rural areas were employed as compared to 31.5 percent in urban areas.

Women aged 35-39 years have been the most economically active with percentage of 49.9 percent for the past 12 months, relative to other age groups.

Survey revealed that widowed, divorced and separated women in Punjab were shown to be more economically active with 44.2 percent than married with 43.6 percent and never married with 36.2 percent.

A higher percentage of women belonging to poorest quintile were employed with percentage of 62.3 as compared to women belonging to the richest quintile, it added.

