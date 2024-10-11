Open Menu

Empower Girls Essential For Social Development: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Empower girls essential for social development: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday said that the empowerment of girls was the basis of social development.

In his message on the International Day of the Girl, he said that the opportunities for girls were their responsibility. Tessori said that the bright future of girls could only be ensured through quality education.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Education

Recent Stories

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

2 hours ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

3 hours ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

3 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

3 hours ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

3 hours ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

4 hours ago
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

4 hours ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

4 hours ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

4 hours ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan