Empower girls essential for social development: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday said that the empowerment of girls was the basis of social development.

In his message on the International Day of the Girl, he said that the opportunities for girls were their responsibility. Tessori said that the bright future of girls could only be ensured through quality education.