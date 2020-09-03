UrduPoint.com
Empowered, Effective Mechanism Must For Karachi Transformation Plan's Success: Prime Minister

Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:26 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said the formation of an empowered and effective mechanism was a must for the success of Karachi Transformation Plan by executing the development projects within the stipulated time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said the formation of an empowered and effective mechanism was a must for the success of Karachi Transformation Plan by executing the development projects within the stipulated time.

Chairing a high level meeting on Karachi Transformation Plan, the prime minister said the root cause of Karachi's problems was the disintegration of administrative powers that was also pointed out by the federal and provincial governments.

Federal ministers Senator Shibli Faraz, Asad Umar, Syed Aminul Haq and Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail (through video link), National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt General Muhammad Afzal and secretaries of the relevant departments attended the meeting, a PM Office press release said.

The prime minister said Karachi had been faced with numerous issues, including lack of clean drinking water, sewerage, solid waste management, cleanliness of Nullahs, and transport service.

Unfortunately, the durable resolution of all the said problems always faced neglect in the past, he added.

Imran Khan said the recent rains had not only exposed the loopholes in the administrative structure but also made the people suffer badly; however, the Federal Government was alive to the situation.

It was need of the hour to devolve the control of water supply schemes, sewerage treatment and disposal, solid waste management and building control authority to a fully empowered administrator or local government, he added.

