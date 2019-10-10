Empowered girls care better for families: Minister

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said empowered girls grew into empowered women who could care better for themselves and their families

The minister expressed these remarks in a statement issued here on the eve of International Day of the Girl Child (IDGC) which is marked on October 11 every year.

The IDGC was designated for promoting rights of girls and addressing challenges they faced, he said.

The minister said violence against women could be reduced by providing them education, vocational training and social support.