KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :A strong local government is the only solution of the problems of Karachi, therefore, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) should be empowered through amendments in the Sindh Local Government Ordinance (SLGO-2013) to resolve the problems of the metropolis on permanent basis.

This was observed by speakers at Roundtable Forum on "Why is Karachi, Pakistan's megapolis an Abandoned City " organized by Karachi Citizen's Forum (KCF), at Pakistan Medical Association – PMA House here on Monday.

The speakers agreed that the metropolitan city like Karachi needs special attention because multiple issues can only be solved through planning under well-conceived series of actions.

Speakers were of the view that all areas of the Karachi including posh areas of Clifton and Defence faced problems and people suffered big losses in recent heavy rain.

Convener KCF Nargis Rahman and Secretary General of PMA Central Dr. Qaisar Sajjad moderated the session.

Former Governor of Sindh, Barrister Kamal Azfar, Former chairman NESPACK Asad Ali Khan, Former governor of Sindh, Lt Gen (R) Moinuddin Haider , ex-chief CPLC Nazim Haji, ex-MPA Mehtab Akber Rashidi, President KATI Shaikh Umer Rehan and other shared their views on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Lt. Gen (R) Moinuddin Haider said that all stakeholders should get united and jointly endeavor for betterment of the metropolis.

He said that all people living in Karachi faced the same problematic situation and challenges during the recent spell of heavy rain in Karachi.

He was of the view that it was responsibility of all concerned departments including Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and all district municipal administrations (DMCs) to make necessary arrangements in advance in view of heavy rain forecast, that was, he said, unfortunately not done.

He said that the local government is 3rd tier and most important part of the system of the governments after central and provincial government, therefore, a strong elected metropolitan government is required in Karachi to solve problems of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Kamal Azfar said that immediate steps are required to resolve problems of Karachi and emergency be declared in this regard.

Ms. Mehtab Akhber Rashidi called upon all speakers to play their due role actively to highlight the problems of Karachi in their circle of influence and take personal interest in their regard.

Residents of different areas of Karachi also shared the problems which had confronted by the people of their respective areas during recent spell of unprecedented rain in Karachi.

Sadiq Khan, a resident of Yousuf goth - Surjani town termed poor sewerage system is the major problem of his area.

Syed Imran Raza, a resident of North Karachi, district Central, Shakel Asghar of Surjani town, Abdul Jaleel of Maripur area and Mustaqeem of Naya Nazimabad shared the problems which were faced by the residents of their respective areas during the spell of heavy fall in Karachi.