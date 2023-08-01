Empowered women can play important role in development of society: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Tuesday said that empowered women could play an important role in development of the society.

Speaking as chief guest at National Women Worker Convention, the Commissioner said that the convention on empowering women is a good step. Women would get awareness through such conventions regarding women empowerment, he added.

Such conventions should be held at all levels, he said.

Harassing women is not only against the law but also against 'Shariat', the Commissioner said adding, the role of media is positive and key in providing awareness regarding women empowerment.

"As Secretary Labor, I took solid steps against child labor," the Commissioner informed.

Protection of women working in the homes and minimum wages must be ensured, he added.

A society could not develop where women do not have dignity and protection, he said adding, today is the era of Information Technology (IT). Women sitting at homes could benefit financially from the use of IT, he added.

Liaquat Ali Chatta said that more steps were needed to protect women.

A hostel was being built in Rawalpindi as a model project for employed women as per the vision of the Chief Minister Punjab, he said.

All possible steps should be taken to protect women, the Commissioner added.