Empowered Women Guarantee Strong Pakistan: Governor Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said the government has introduced important legislation to empower women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said the government has introduced important legislation to empower women.

In a message on the eve of International Women's Day here on Monday, he felicitated all women on this occasion, adding that women are playing a vital role in the progress and prosperity of the country.

He said women are working shoulder to shoulder with men in every field and proving their mettle.

Sarwar said women are ahead of their male counterparts in the field of education, adding that as a Chancellor of universities, he has observed that female students bag more gold medals and distinctions as compared to the male students.

He also paid glowing tribute to daughter of Muslim Ummah, Muskan Khan, who confronted extremist Hindus and raised voice for her rights. He also hailed Kashmiri and Palestinian women and said that they are in the vanguard of independence movement and are pride of Muslim Ummah, adding that Kashmir and Palestine will be liberated one day.

He said that empowered women bring positive change in the country and play pivotal role in the progress and prosperity of the country.

