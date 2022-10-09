UrduPoint.com

Empowered Women In Pakistan Have Become 'agents Of Change' : Pakistani Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Empowered women in Pakistan have become 'agents of change' : Pakistani diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) ::A Pakistani diplomat has, in a United Nations panel, reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to empower women in all walks of life, saying they have become agents of change.

"We are proud that today Pakistani women participate in every facet of public life," Saima Saleem, a counselor at the Pakistan Mission to the UN, said in a debate on 'Advancement of Women' in the the General Assembly's Third Committee, which deals with social, humanitarian and cultures matters.

In this regard, she said that Pakistani women have held and are holding some of the country's top positions.

"Despite challenges," Ms. Saleem added, "Pakistan is a strong country and a resilient nation because of the power of empowered women, who break glass ceiling in all fields and have become agents of change." At the same time, the Pakistani delegate expressed concern over the series of shocks the world has suffered in recent years — the COVID-19 pandemic, commodity inflation, food and fuel crises and climate change — that have disproportionately affected women and girls.

Pakistan has been affected by the worst disaster in its history, she said, pointing to recent floods of epic proportions that have affected more than 33 million people, of which almost six million need immediate humanitarian assistance.

While the damage to infrastructure is evolving, it is currently estimated at $30 billion, Ms Saleem said. Among those affected, more than 1.6 million are women of reproductive age, with nearly 130,000 pregnant women in need of urgent health services.

In Pakistan, she said, between 50 to 80 per cent of women are food producers, she noted, adding that due to these traditional roles in the agriculture sector, women are the first to be affected by climate change.

To this end, she drew attention to the national climate change policy that is gender sensitive and caters to the needs of women and girls in the wake of climate-induced disasters.

The fight against the threat of climate change shall not be won without the empowerment of all women and girls, and integrating their perspective and role in disaster risk reduction policies, Ms. Saleem said.

"We must mobilize the political will and necessary resources to take critical decisions and to empower all women and girls to prevent humanity from moving towards the path of destroying the hospitality of our planet."/ift

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan World United Nations Agriculture Same Women All From Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan cannot afford any kind of anarchy. Khawa ..

Pakistan cannot afford any kind of anarchy. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

7 minutes ago
 ACE's plea seeking contempt of court against Rana ..

ACE's plea seeking contempt of court against Rana Sanaullah rejected

50 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration ..

PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration of China-Pakistan friendship: ..

1 hour ago
 Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

1 hour ago
 PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, ei ..

PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, eight ODIs and five T20Is in Pak ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.