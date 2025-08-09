Open Menu

Empowering Communities: SRSO Completes Climate Change Project & Celebrates Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 11:43 PM

Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate change project & celebrates Independence Day

The Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) has successfully wrapped up a 22-month project, "Livelihood Restoration and Climate Risk Protection," in five Union Councils of Taluka Thari Mirwah, District Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) has successfully wrapped up a 22-month project, "Livelihood Restoration and Climate Risk Protection," in five Union Councils of Taluka Thari Mirwah, District Khairpur.

Funded by Malteser International and BMZ Germany, the project aimed to enhance livelihoods, protect communities from climate change, and promote eco-friendly practices.

According to SRSO Spokesperson, Jamil Ahmed on Saturday, a key highlight was a public stage play featuring local artists, which raised awareness about climate change, tree plantation, and local ownership. The play emphasized the importance of collective action in mitigating climate change impacts.

In a separate initiative, SRSO celebrated Independence Day with great fervor in Village Kheho Khan Bahlkani, Union Council Kajli, District Kashmore.

The event, supported by the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) under the Integrated Financial Services for Livelihoods (IFL) Program, included a cake-cutting ceremony, tree distribution, and national flag distribution.

Assistant Commissioner Syed Ali Raza Shah praised national heroes and stressed unity and national pride. Speakers highlighted the importance of unity, peace, and progress in the country's development, and the community expressed gratitude to SRSO, PPAF, and the Government of Pakistan.

In Shikarpur, SRSO organized a blood donation drive at AMTF to benefit patients with Thalassemia and other blood disorders. The drive saw enthusiastic participation from key district officials, including Deputy Commissioner Shakeel Ahmed Abro and DM SRSO Muhammad Panjal Sahto.

The SRSO team thanked all donors for their generosity and commitment to helping those in need, showcasing the organization's dedication to improving lives in the region.

Recent Stories

Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate cha ..

Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate change project & celebrates Indep ..

55 seconds ago
 SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank partner to launch P ..

SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank partner to launch Pakistan’s first Satellite-Po ..

56 seconds ago
 Japanese delegation explores investment in KP

Japanese delegation explores investment in KP

58 seconds ago
 First phase of Hajj application process concludes ..

First phase of Hajj application process concludes with over 71,000 submissions

1 minute ago
 Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan c ..

Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year

3 hours ago
 Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedr ..

Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedral in Spain

3 hours ago
UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Stri ..

UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' op ..

3 hours ago
 WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts w ..

WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 2025

3 hours ago
 Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: ..

Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: Female students secure top thr ..

4 hours ago
 PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity i ..

PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity issues in Gwadar

4 hours ago
 Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Af ..

Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Afghanistan border

5 hours ago
 Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip duri ..

Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing dea ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan