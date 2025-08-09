Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate change project & celebrates Independence Day

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 11:43 PM
The Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) has successfully wrapped up a 22-month project, "Livelihood Restoration and Climate Risk Protection," in five Union Councils of Taluka Thari Mirwah, District Khairpur
Funded by Malteser International and BMZ Germany, the project aimed to enhance livelihoods, protect communities from climate change, and promote eco-friendly practices.
Funded by Malteser International and BMZ Germany, the project aimed to enhance livelihoods, protect communities from climate change, and promote eco-friendly practices.
According to SRSO Spokesperson, Jamil Ahmed on Saturday, a key highlight was a public stage play featuring local artists, which raised awareness about climate change, tree plantation, and local ownership. The play emphasized the importance of collective action in mitigating climate change impacts.
In a separate initiative, SRSO celebrated Independence Day with great fervor in Village Kheho Khan Bahlkani, Union Council Kajli, District Kashmore.
The event, supported by the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) under the Integrated Financial Services for Livelihoods (IFL) Program, included a cake-cutting ceremony, tree distribution, and national flag distribution.
Assistant Commissioner Syed Ali Raza Shah praised national heroes and stressed unity and national pride. Speakers highlighted the importance of unity, peace, and progress in the country's development, and the community expressed gratitude to SRSO, PPAF, and the Government of Pakistan.
In Shikarpur, SRSO organized a blood donation drive at AMTF to benefit patients with Thalassemia and other blood disorders. The drive saw enthusiastic participation from key district officials, including Deputy Commissioner Shakeel Ahmed Abro and DM SRSO Muhammad Panjal Sahto.
The SRSO team thanked all donors for their generosity and commitment to helping those in need, showcasing the organization's dedication to improving lives in the region.
