Empowering Environmental Protection Deptt: Establishment Of SP&IU On Cards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 03:09 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab government has decided to establish Strategic Planning & Implementation Unit (SP&IU) to empower the Environmental Protection Department (EPD), which will help address the issues of environmental pollution in the province.

An official of Punjab Green Development Program (PGDP), while talking to APP said that SP&IU would help provide better services to overcome environmental issues.

He said the Environmental Protection Department had evolved a comprehensive policy for setting up this Unit, which would be a model of effective environmental monitoring and its management.

In this connection, a final draft of the summary of this unit is on the cards, and soon will be sent to the high-ups for final approval, the sources concluded.

