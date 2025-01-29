Empowering Future Leaders: UAP Hosts Workshop On Nutrition In Emergencies
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 04:40 PM
MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Department of Human Nutrition at Amir Muhammad Khan (AMK) campus, Mardan, University of Agriculture Peshawar (UAP), in collaboration with the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), UNICEF, and Khyber Medical University’s Institute of Basic Medical Sciences organized a five-day training workshop titled "Nutrition in Emergencies.
The objective of the workshop was to enhance the capabilities of faculty and students, equipping them with the necessary knowledge and skills to address the nutritional needs of vulnerable groups during natural and human-induced emergencies, said a press release issued here Wednesday.
Using the globally recognized Harmonized Training Package (HTP) as a standard framework, the workshop focused on improving practical expertise in managing nutritional interventions during crises.
Director AMK Campus Dr Muhammad Israr, Deputy Director Dr Fazal Munsif, Dr Shaista Naz, and Dr Anjum welcomed the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jehan Bakht, distinguished guests, and participants, emphasizing the importance of such training programs for faculty and students.
Chairman Dr Ziauddin, Dr Muhammad Arif, Dr Amjad Ali Bacha, and Dr Hajira Bibi provided insights into the significance of nutritious food for public health and trained participants on emergency nutrition strategies.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the chief guest, Vice-Chancellor Professor Jehan Bakht, highlighted Pakistan’s growing challenges in ensuring food security due to its increasing population.
He pointed out that recurring floods, droughts, natural disasters, and other adverse factors have exacerbated malnutrition, particularly among women, children, and marginalized communities.
He praised the unique nature of this workshop, where experts shared vital information, strategies, tools, experiences, and analyses to help address nutrition-related emergencies more effectively.
Jehan Bakht encouraged participants to apply the knowledge and skills gained from this training in real-world scenarios and share their learnings with society to maximize collective benefits.
The event successfully concluded with a strong emphasis on capacity building and community awareness to tackle emergency nutrition challenges.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi City Golf Club adds founding date to its visual identity
RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
UAE Team Emirates scores second place in stage 1 of AlUla Tour
Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at African Energy Summit in Tanzan ..
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lake Baikal
FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office
Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban
UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd
Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..
Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Empowering future leaders: UAP hosts workshop on nutrition in emergencies7 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter arrested in Gujar Khan, 9 motorcycles recovered7 minutes ago
-
'Turkish University Fair 2025' opens doors for students, strengthening ties7 minutes ago
-
Trial in military courts; record produced before SC17 minutes ago
-
NUTECH launches admission awareness campaign in Multan, Bahawalpur17 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on price hike: ICT admin arrests 6 shopkeepers, vendors17 minutes ago
-
Pictures of professional beggars shared for public awareness17 minutes ago
-
Event held at IUB to mark International Day of Clean Energy27 minutes ago
-
Zulfiqar Hameed replaces KP IGP Akhtar Hayat27 minutes ago
-
Ten bunkers demolished in Kurram, operation to destroy more continues27 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews progress on key projects under CM's Kissan Package37 minutes ago
-
CAYA-25 Layne Robinson sensitise young leaders about youth work37 minutes ago