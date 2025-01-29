Open Menu

Empowering Future Leaders: UAP Hosts Workshop On Nutrition In Emergencies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Empowering future leaders: UAP hosts workshop on nutrition in emergencies

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Department of Human Nutrition at Amir Muhammad Khan (AMK) campus, Mardan, University of Agriculture Peshawar (UAP), in collaboration with the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), UNICEF, and Khyber Medical University’s Institute of Basic Medical Sciences organized a five-day training workshop titled "Nutrition in Emergencies.

The objective of the workshop was to enhance the capabilities of faculty and students, equipping them with the necessary knowledge and skills to address the nutritional needs of vulnerable groups during natural and human-induced emergencies, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

Using the globally recognized Harmonized Training Package (HTP) as a standard framework, the workshop focused on improving practical expertise in managing nutritional interventions during crises.

Director AMK Campus Dr Muhammad Israr, Deputy Director Dr Fazal Munsif, Dr Shaista Naz, and Dr Anjum welcomed the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jehan Bakht, distinguished guests, and participants, emphasizing the importance of such training programs for faculty and students.

Chairman Dr Ziauddin, Dr Muhammad Arif, Dr Amjad Ali Bacha, and Dr Hajira Bibi provided insights into the significance of nutritious food for public health and trained participants on emergency nutrition strategies.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the chief guest, Vice-Chancellor Professor Jehan Bakht, highlighted Pakistan’s growing challenges in ensuring food security due to its increasing population.

He pointed out that recurring floods, droughts, natural disasters, and other adverse factors have exacerbated malnutrition, particularly among women, children, and marginalized communities.

He praised the unique nature of this workshop, where experts shared vital information, strategies, tools, experiences, and analyses to help address nutrition-related emergencies more effectively.

Jehan Bakht encouraged participants to apply the knowledge and skills gained from this training in real-world scenarios and share their learnings with society to maximize collective benefits.

The event successfully concluded with a strong emphasis on capacity building and community awareness to tackle emergency nutrition challenges.

