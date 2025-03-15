Open Menu

Empowering Girls Through Education: Sukkur Women University Promotes Girls' Education

Published March 15, 2025

Empowering Girls through Education: Sukkur women university promotes girls' education

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) A visit by a group of girl students from Government Degree College Dera Murad Jamali to the Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University (BNBWU) Sukkur highlights the university's commitment to promoting girls' education and women's empowerment. The students on Saturday received a warm welcome from the university administration and engaged with Prof. Dr. Tehmina Nangraj, Vice Chancellor, BNBWU Sukkur.

Prof. Dr. Nangraj emphasized the significance of higher education for girls, encouraging them to pursue their academic aspirations and unlock their potential. The students toured the university's facilities, gaining insight into the academic and extracurricular opportunities available.

BNBWU Sukkur is dedicated to providing quality education and empowering women. The university offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programs, including education, linguistics, sciences, management, and technology. With its focus on women's education and empowerment, BNBWU Sukkur is playing a vital role in promoting socio-economic growth in the region.

The university's mission is to foster an environment where women can thrive through quality higher education, capacity building, and meaningful linkages. By empowering women with knowledge and skills, BNBWU Sukkur aims to inspire them to contribute significantly to the socio-economic growth of Pakistan.

