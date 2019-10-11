UrduPoint.com
Empowering Girls To Benefit All: Ijaz Alam

Fri 11th October 2019

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine said here on Friday that October 11 is marked as the International Day of the Girl Child, a day designated for promoting the rights of girls and addressing the challenges they face

In his statement, he said that when adolescent girls were empowered, it benefits all.

Empowered girls grow into empowered women who can better take care of themselves and their families, increase their earning potential and serve as active and equal citizens.

The minister said that they want girls everywhere to be seen as equals, in the eyes of others. The minister said that violence against women could be reduced by providing them with education, vocational training and social support.

