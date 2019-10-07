UrduPoint.com
Empowering Institutions, Strengthening Economy Priorities Of Govt: Ch Sarwar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 11:57 PM

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday said empowering institutions and strengthening economy was the top priorities of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government

Depoliticizing institutions, ensuring merit and establishing local government system would help address many issues of the country, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

In reply to a question about social evils surfacing in the society, he said strong accountability and justice system would help eradicate all kind of problems.

He commended the role of higher judiciary which had started expediting the process of disposing off a number of pending cases.

Chaudhry Sarwar assured that potable water and many related schemes in Punjab would be operational within a period of three months.

He stated that nearly twenty million people would have be provided clean drinking water at their doorsteps.

About long march or sit-in of Maulana Fazl ur Rehman to topple the system, he said the JUI-F chief should review the date of the march as October 27, was observed as Kashmir solidarity day.

He said no patriotic Pakistani would ever support the 'march' of Maulana Fazl ur Rehman on that date.

He urged all the opposition parties including JUI-F to sit together and support the incumbent government for resolving the long standing issue of Kashmir.

The Punjab Governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan had pleaded the case of IoK people and raised the plight of innocent Kashmiris around the world successfully.

