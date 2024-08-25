Open Menu

Empowering Journalists: British High Commission Team Visits NPC

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) A team from the British High Commission, accompanied by senior journalists, visited the National Press Club in Islamabad to empower the journalism community and enhance their careers.

The initiative aimed to guide journalists on Chevening applications and the South Asian Journalism Programme (SAJP), highlighting the benefits and opportunities these programs offer.

During the visit, Deputy Communications Officer Senah Lala briefed the journalists on the Chevening programme, encouraging them to seize this opportunity to advance their careers.

She emphasized how the programme spotlights mid-career journalists, providing them with a chance to excel in their field.

Shumila Noreen, a senior journalist and SAJP alumna, shared her personal experience, describing it as a "wonderful chance to advance your career." She explained the course structure and the challenges one faces while visiting the United Kingdom.

Another SAJP alumnus, senior journalist Shabbir Hussain, elaborated on how to become part of the programme and its benefits for one's career. He detailed the process of the one-year Chevening fellowship programme and the requirements candidates must keep in mind while applying.

Both journalists assured their full support regarding the application process and guidance for the journalists.

They also agreed to continue visiting the National Press Club to provide guidance and mentorship to fellow journalists, ensuring the initiative's sustainability.

On the occasion, President of the National Press Club Azhar Jatoi thanked the team and emphasized the need for such initiatives to continue at the club for the betterment of journalists.

Similarly, Secretary of the NPC Nayyar Ali endorsed the president's views, requesting the British High Commission team to continue their support for journalists.

This collaborative effort between the British High Commission and the National Press Club in Islamabad aims to uplift journalists and provide them with opportunities to grow professionally. By sharing their experiences and expertise, the team hopes to inspire and motivate journalists to take advantage of these programs and enhance their careers.

The event marked a significant step towards fostering a supportive community of journalists in Pakistan. With the guidance and mentorship offered by Shumila Noreen and Shabbir Hussain, journalists can now navigate the application process with confidence. The British High Commission's continued support will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the future of journalism in Pakistan.

