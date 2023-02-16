Empowering local government system must for achieving SDGs: Romina

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) and Convener National Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Romina Khurshid Alam said on Thursday that empowering local government system was imperative for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and resolving the small-scale issues faced by the people living in neighborhood.

Addressing one day Dialogue on SDGs titled "Speakers Dialogue of SDGs 2023," she said the role of local governments was imperative for resolving local level issues as putting people first means we must create opportunities and resolving most of the problems being confronted by the people.

She said European countries wanted collaboration with the developing countries in the process of achieving sustainable development goals.

She said Pakistan was facing many challenges, natural disasters especially worst floods, adding that there must not be politicking on development targets.

She welcomed the members of provincial assemblies and secretaries in the national dialogue and urged all and sundry to play their role in development and prosperity of the country.

Gilgit-Baltistan Speaker Amjad Zaidi said the GB government had introduced amendments in local government system after attending SDGs meetings. National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) should also be included in the national dialogue. Worst dry season had played havoc in Gilgit-Baltistan, he said adding that the roads were closed in most areas of Gilgit-Baltistan due to heavy snow fall and landslide in northern areas.