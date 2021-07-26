Empowering Pakistani brothers makes my life meaningful: Chinese technician

"Pakistani brothers could do maintenance work independently after our training, which gives us a sense of achievement," said Li Keyuan, a Chinese technician who once braved the coronavirus risk to help Pakistan curb the pandemic

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) ::"Pakistani brothers could do maintenance work independently after our training, which gives us a sense of achievement," said Li Keyuan, a Chinese technician who once braved the coronavirus risk to help Pakistan curb the pandemic.

Li works as a technical services manager at Sansure Biotech, a company devoted to the research and production of nucleic acid testing kits in Hunan province.

Amid the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic globally in 2020, at the invitation of Pakistani partners, Li, along with three colleagues, was sent to Pakistan in October to conduct technical training, help locals set up normalized laboratory for nucleic acid testing and enhance their capacity for testing and screening.

Li told China Economic Net (CEN), "On one hand, we provided special training to teach the end customers how to use the nucleic acid testing reagent, and how to operate, repair and maintain instruments." Li said that one Pakistani Person Ali, after receiving the team's training, managed to repair two instruments for nucleic acid testing by himself.

"It makes my life meaningful. This sense of achievement also made me forget the hot weather and my tiredness," he added.� He said, "On the other hand, we had to visit three to four hospitals a day to exchange with professionals about products and technologies, including the method to do mass screening and result analysis. We also introduced Sansure solution, which was highly recognized by the professionals from hospitals, universities and laboratories. Of course, we also shared China's experience and measures in epidemic prevention and control, promoting Chinese approach,"� Li said.

Li and his teammates had been busy with those issues from Karachi, Lahore to Islamabad for more than 40 days. They just hoped to help combat the epidemic.

One Pakistani partner in Karachi said, "Without Sansure last year, our company will not exist. Sansure's products and solution have saved our company and the people of our city." "After the face-to-face communications, Pakistanis had better understanding of our testing principle and showed much trust in us,"� Li said.

He said, "Our Pakistanis counterparts expressed thanks to us by taking local specialties for us to eat. They also invited us to visit some scenic spots." "When I went to a street in Pakistan, I could feel Pakistanis' special enthusiasm to the Chinese. I felt the deep brotherhood between the two nations,"� Li said and added, Sansure's mission is to provide affordable and reliable technological products and service to people around the world. "Though there was risk, it is our bounden duty to help Pakistanis brothers and sisters." According to Li, Sansure Biotech sent the second team to Pakistan in May 2021, to assist Pakistanis in containing the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For that, Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque expressed thanks to Sansure Biotech when visiting this company on June 8, 2021.

The Pakistani envoy also expressed to deepen cooperation with Sansure in following fields, medical care and public health, emergency prevention and children's health.

Sansure Biotech Inc. is dedicated to developing and manufacturing a complete product line for molecular laboratories, ranging from upstream nucleic acid extraction kits and full automation to downstream real time PCR diagnostic and research kits and fluorescence systems.

Sansure has released a diagnostic system for the coronavirus that does not require a professional laboratory and could give a test result within 15 to 45 minutes.

Recently, Sansure received a thank you letter from Zhong Nanshan, China's top epidemiologist.

Zhong, also the director of Guangzhou Laboratory, thanked Sansure for providing reagent and technicians, which delivered great support and convenience for the establishment and operation of an inflatable laboratory for COVID-19 testing in Guangzhou in the latest round of the coronavirus outbreak in May 2021.

Sansure expressed that as the pandemic is not over yet globally, they will continue making efforts and contribution to the tough fight against the novel coronavirus.