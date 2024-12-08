Empowering rural areas: A key step towards national prosperity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The urban-rural divide in the country remains one of the most pressing challenges to the nation's socio-economic stability and prosperity.

This divide perpetuates inequality, undermines merit, and stifles national progress, particularly in rural areas of Khyber Pakthunkhwa where majority of the population struggles with basic necessities of life.

The socio-economic imbalances between urban and rural areas in KPK, compounded by corruption and nepotism, created a cycle of poverty, poverty and unemployment.

As a result, most people in rural areas of the province face difficulties accessing quality education, healthcare, housing, clean drinking water and sustainable livelihoods.

This inequality not only hampers economic growth but also places extraordinary pressure on urban infrastructure, leading to overcrowded of schools, hospitals, basic health units and roads besides poor drinking water in KPK.

“The gap between rural and urban communities has fostered a fragmented society, where rural populations feel alienated from the centers of political and economic power, resulting widening of rural-urban divide” Professor Dr Zilakat Ali Malik, former Chairman of the Economics Department at the University of Peshawar.

He highlighted that just 1% of Pakistan's population controls a disproportionate share of the national wealth, including prime assets like farmland and real estate while many struggle for basic needs such as affordable housing and clean drinking water.

This concentration of wealth in urban centers has exacerbated poverty and unemployment in rural areas, with the nation’s population surging to an all-time high of 241 million earlier this year with over two percent annual growth rate.

Despite speedy urban growth in the country where urban dwellers increased from 32.5% in 1998 to 36.4% in 2017, majority of Pakistanis were still residing in rural areas (63.6%) that need better socioeconomic services imperative to stop population pressure on cities.

He said the rapid population growth with over 2 percent growth rate has placed immense pressure on housing, infrastructure, and public services in major cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where an estimated 2.5 million housing units are required to accommodate the homeless.

Dr Malik said the migration from rural to urban areas has further strained urban systems, while rural communities continued to be overlooked in terms of investment and policy attention.

He claimed that rural areas often suffered from poor infrastructure, limiting both quality of life and economic opportunity, adding Pakistan's cities generate about 55% of the country’s GDP and contribute 95% of Federal tax revenues, with Karachi alone generating 12-15% of GDP and 55% of federal taxes.

Yet, recent studies show that urbanization does not automatically lead to economic growth; rather unplanned urbanization, without proper development strategies, has led to slums, environmental degradation, and deepened inequality that create challenge of urban-rural divide for the communities.

Dr Malik argued that the KPK government must invest in rural infrastructure especially in roads, schools, healthcare, and clean water to raise living standards of its people and stimulate economic growth in remote areas especially in merged tribal districts for achieving desired goals.

He emphasized that agriculture, being a backbone of rural economies, remains underdeveloped due to outdated practices, limited access to credit and poor market linkages in KPK.

Modernizing agriculture and investing in rural industries could create jobs, reduce dependence on subsistence farming and improve productivity.

“The major reason for the urban-rural gap is poor education infrastructure and roads. In 2024, approximately 22.8 million children in Pakistan including 4.7 million in KPK are out of schools, with rural areas disproportionately affected.

The situation is especially dire in former FATA regions, where education infrastructure is lacking, poverty is high, and cultural barriers prevent many children, especially girls, from attending school after primary,” said Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, former Director of Elementary and Secondary Schools in KPK.

He highlighted that only 37% of girls in former FATA are enrolled in Primary school, with the figure dropping to just 5% at the secondary level.

He suggested that the KPK government must focus on early childhood education, speedy rebuilding of all damaged or destroyed schools, ensure preventive healthcare systems in rural areas, and improve access to education in all villages in the tribal belt.

Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, former Inspector General of Police in KPK, emphasized that bridging the rural-urban divide is not just an economic issue but a moral and strategic imperative for the country’s long-term prosperity.

He warned that failure to address these disparities, especially of security challenges could lead to increased social unrest, deepening divisions and the potential loss of qualified professionals through brain drain.

Ms Zohra Aslam, Director General of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) KPK, said that one of the program's primary objectives is to alleviate poverty and narrow the rural-urban divide through diverse stipends programs.

“Currently, around 9.3 million poor households are benefiting from BISP, which provides educational stipends and nutritional support to children and mothers, particularly in rural areas. BISP aims to open more centers in rural regions to continue this noble work.

Fazal Hakeem, Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development, also underscored the importance of targeted rural development programs such as the Calf Fattening, Save the Calf and Azakheli Buffalo Conservation Program in Malakand. These initiatives aim to boost the rural economy, create jobs and bridge the rural-urban divide in KPK.

With targeted investments, they said the strategic policy reforms, and community-driven initiatives especially in agriculture and livestock besides forestry sectors, Pakistan has all the potential to build a more equitable and prosperous future.

By narrowing the rural-urban divide, they said the country can unlock the untapped potential of mineral resources for the benefit of its rural communities, paving the way for national growth and economic stability.

They said this key challenge was not just about development; rather it is about creating a society where every Pakistani, regardless of their geographical location, has an equal opportunity to achieve goals in life.