Empowering Women Dire Need Of Hour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Provincial Woman Ombudperson, Ms Nabila Hakim Ali Khan, emphasized the need to empower and build confidence in women on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Provincial Woman Ombudperson, Ms Nabila Hakim Ali Khan, emphasized the need to empower and build confidence in women on Thursday.

While speaking to the media at the Circuit House, she advocated for providing women with a conducive work environment at workplaces.

Ms Nabila stressed that women should not be deprived of their inheritance rights under any circumstances.

Empowering women is a dire need of the time, she said adding that facilities are being provided to women in regional offices.

The Woman Ombudsperson mentioned that the Punjab government was taking important initiatives for the betterment of women.

Ensuring the protection of women is everyone's responsibility and the goal is to empower women and make them financially stable, she noted.

Inquiry committees have been established in all departments and all means are being utilized for the immediate provision of justice to women, she explained.

Secretary Services Southern Punjab Amjad Suhaib Tareen and Additional Secretary Coordination Muhammad Farooq Dogar were also present at this occasion.

Earlier, she conducted hearings on cases of inherited property and harassment at the Regional Office, issuing judgments on various cases.

In cases where the transfer of inherited property had not occurred since 1980, the Provincial Ombudsperson for Women ordered immediate transfer.

Later, she attended a training session at the South Punjab Secretariat, some of the administrative secretaries of South Punjab participated.

