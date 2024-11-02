Open Menu

Empowering Women Economically Essential For Prosperous Society: Secretary

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Empowering women economically essential for prosperous society: Secretary

Secretary Social Welfare Punjab, Javed Akhtar Mahmood, visited Muzaffargarh, where he inspected several welfare institutions operating under the department

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Secretary Social Welfare Punjab, Javed Akhtar Mahmood, visited Muzaffargarh, where he inspected several welfare institutions operating under the department.

He inspected Sanat Zar, Women’s Crisis Center, Dar-ul-Aman, and Qasr-e-Bahbood, accompanied by Deputy Director of Social Welfare, Ch. Azhar Yousaf, and others.

During his visit, Secretary Akhtar emphasized the importance of equipping women with skills that go beyond basic training. He highlighted that women undergoing training at Sanat Zar and Qasr-e-Bahbood should also receive knowledge about marketing, finance, business management, and accounting. "These additional skills will empower them to start their own businesses once they complete their training," he remarked.

The Secretary stressed the need for making easy access to these skilled women to market, enabling them to sell their homemade products and earn.

In addition, he recommended that women trained in computer skills should be introduced to freelancing opportunities, allowing them to explore online work avenues.

Addressing the women in training, he encouraged them to master their craft and consider advanced courses aligned with market demands. "Empowering women economically was essential for a prosperous society. Financially independent women could make their own decisions, which strengthens both the family and community," he added.

Secretary Akhtar encouraged women to leverage their skills by starting small businesses, building networks with factories and mills, and even exploring loans to expand their ventures. He highlighted that online marketplaces such as Amazon and Daraz are excellent platforms for them to sell their products globally.

In a show of support, the Secretary distributed gifts among the women residing in Dar-ul-Aman and planted a tree.

