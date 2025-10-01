Open Menu

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs Through Human Rights Due Diligence Training

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 10:54 PM

A significant training session on Human Rights Due Diligence (HRDD) was organized for women entrepreneurs in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Mirpurkhas on Wednesday

According to the details, the initiative, led by Sadaf Raza Warraich, Chairperson of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Mirpurkhas Division, aims to equip business leaders with the knowledge and practical tools to identify and address potential human rights risks within their businesses.

The training introduced participants to the UNDP's "HRDD Training Facilitation Guide," outlining globally accepted principles and standards for due diligence.

A special Human Rights Self-Assessment Training Tool was also presented, featuring 99 potential human rights risks related to business operations. This tool enables participants to evaluate their current practices and make necessary adjustments. By committing to human rights, businesses can enhance their reputation, build trust among consumers, investors, and civil society, and prepare for mandatory HRDD regulations proposed by major economic blocs like the European Union.

During the session, the efforts of Women Chambers affiliated with FPCCI Karachi were appreciated, and the initiative was highlighted through various social media platforms.

