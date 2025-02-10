- Home
Empowering Women, Girls In Science National Priority; Efforts Underway To Ensure Women As Drivers Of Progress, Innovation
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) ***Embargoed Till 2359 Hours ***
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in his message on International Day of Women and Girls in Science said empowering women and girls in science was a national priority and an all out effort was being made to create an enabling environment and providing equal opportunities, to ensure that women become key drivers of progress and innovation in the 21st century.
On the occasion of the International Day for Women and Girls in Science, the government acknowledge the remarkable contributions of women and girls in shaping the world through scientific discovery, innovation, and leadership, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said this year’s theme, “Charting Progress to Shape the Future: The Best is Yet to Come”, was a reminder of the strides the nation had made and the work that lied ahead in building an inclusive, innovative, and equitable future.
Equal participation of men and women in scientific research and technological advancement is essential for economic development and societal well-being, he added.
However, women have long been under represented in science and technology. This has created a significant gender gap in these vital fields, he said.
According to the UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS), the prime minister said women constitute less than 30% of the world’s researchers, and in cutting-edge fields like artificial intelligence, the number drops to just 22%.
Recognizing that the future depends on innovation and technological progress, the Government of Pakistan has prioritized programs that focus on skill development, support for women-led start-ups, and greater access to research funding, PM Shehbaz Sharif said and added that the initiatives included training in robotics, AI, and digital solutions, scholarships and programs encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship.
