Open Menu

Empowering Women, IMCG (PG) Margalla College Celebrates International Women's Day

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Empowering women, IMCG (PG) Margalla College celebrates International Women's Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) In a vibrant celebration, the Mass Communication Department at IMCG (PG) F 7/4 Margalla College, Islamabad, on Saturday organized a dynamic program commemorating International Women's Day. The event showcased soulful songs and a compelling short stage drama, shedding light on the crucial role of women in society.

The distinguished Vice Principal, also heading the History Department, graced the occasion as the esteemed Chief Guest. In her address, she emphasized the pivotal role women play in every sphere of life, highlighting their contributions and achievements.

Dr Ambreen Saba, the Head of the Mass Communication Department, expressed gratitude to the Chief Guest and the audience for making the day a memorable celebration of women's empowerment. The event not only entertained but also served as a platform to acknowledge and appreciate the invaluable role of women in shaping a progressive society.

Related Topics

Islamabad Women Event

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl against Qalandars

PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl against Qalandars

2 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

3 hours ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

4 hours ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

4 hours ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

4 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

5 hours ago
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

5 hours ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

5 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

12 hours ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan