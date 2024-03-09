Empowering Women, IMCG (PG) Margalla College Celebrates International Women's Day
Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) In a vibrant celebration, the Mass Communication Department at IMCG (PG) F 7/4 Margalla College, Islamabad, on Saturday organized a dynamic program commemorating International Women's Day. The event showcased soulful songs and a compelling short stage drama, shedding light on the crucial role of women in society.
The distinguished Vice Principal, also heading the History Department, graced the occasion as the esteemed Chief Guest. In her address, she emphasized the pivotal role women play in every sphere of life, highlighting their contributions and achievements.
Dr Ambreen Saba, the Head of the Mass Communication Department, expressed gratitude to the Chief Guest and the audience for making the day a memorable celebration of women's empowerment. The event not only entertained but also served as a platform to acknowledge and appreciate the invaluable role of women in shaping a progressive society.
